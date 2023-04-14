Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.6061 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

