Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 318,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

