Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.42

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.42 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 18.04 ($0.22). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 10,141 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Sportech in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.43. The company has a market cap of £19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.