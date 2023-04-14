Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stantec were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of STN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.42. 16,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,304. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $61.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

