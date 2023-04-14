Starname (IOV) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,349.60 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Get Starname alerts:

About Starname

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

