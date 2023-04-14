Status Price Tops $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $111.84 million and $2.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,419.69 or 1.00077695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,863,054,531.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02931414 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,352,772.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

