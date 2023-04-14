Stellantis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,964 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 4,061 call options.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 2,629,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,730. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 73.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

