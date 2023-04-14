Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

