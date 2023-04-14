StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

TCFC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.