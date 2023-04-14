StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
