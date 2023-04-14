StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.