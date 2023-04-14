StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

