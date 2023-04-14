StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVCN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $82.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $30.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc

About Neovasc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.