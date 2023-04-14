StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

