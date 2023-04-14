StockNews.com Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $741.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

