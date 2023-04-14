StockNews.com Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

