Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 71,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

