Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 71,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.67.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.