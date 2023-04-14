Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $88.56 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001946 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $88.56 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.49 or 0.06874822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,069,413 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

