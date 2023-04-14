Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $130.85 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $386,241.28 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $130.85 or 0.00431885 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 129.60041626 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $326,294.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

