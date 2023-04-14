Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 61.6% in March

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

About Subsea 7

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.