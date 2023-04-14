Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $140,668.73

Substratum (SUB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $140,668.73 and $24.84 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,505.45 or 0.99990940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036823 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

