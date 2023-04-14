Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 172.6% in March

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,006,400 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the March 15th total of 2,570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,595.0 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.