Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 172.6% in March

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,006,400 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the March 15th total of 2,570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,595.0 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

