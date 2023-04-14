Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STBFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 11,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,330. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

