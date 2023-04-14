Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

