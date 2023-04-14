Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million, a P/E ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million.

In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 53,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,821.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,914 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.