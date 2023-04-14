Susquehanna Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

WERN stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

