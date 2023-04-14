Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.95 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The company has a market capitalization of £29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.40.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

