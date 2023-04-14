SVB Securities Raises Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.27 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
