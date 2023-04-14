SVB Securities Raises Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $10.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $3.27 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

