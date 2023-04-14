Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 546.7% in March

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 546.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 27,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Articles

