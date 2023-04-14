Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $156.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

