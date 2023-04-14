Synapse Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $173.26 million and $57.26 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

