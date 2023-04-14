Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

