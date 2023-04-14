Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTC SYYYF remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Synthomer has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

