Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

Shares of THYCY remained flat at $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Taiheiyo Cement has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

