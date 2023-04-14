TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 435,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,505. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

