TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
TC Biopharm Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 435,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,505. TC Biopharm has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm
About TC Biopharm
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Biopharm (TCBP)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.