Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.5%.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

