Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

