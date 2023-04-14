Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Trading Down 0.8%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.39 and last traded at $101.48. Approximately 941,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,608,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

