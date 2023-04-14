Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.77 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.77 million and $130,737.76 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

