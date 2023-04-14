Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Barclays

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tesco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

