Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $184.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,317,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,263,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

