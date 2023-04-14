Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 5,434,575 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $92,984,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $22,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

