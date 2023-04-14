Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,727.75 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,770.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,098.88.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

