Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.