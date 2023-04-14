TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 438,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,931. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

