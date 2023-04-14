TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Trading Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:TSPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 438,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,931. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
