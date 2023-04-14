The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of Allstate worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.