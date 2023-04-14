The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.