The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a PEG ratio of 444.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.