The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Beer worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.17. 17,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.88.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

