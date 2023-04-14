The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $96,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

