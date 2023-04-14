The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $28.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of CAE opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CAE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,323,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,992,000 after buying an additional 400,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

